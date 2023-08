President Vladimir Putin asked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday to help Russia export its grain to African countries vulnerable to food shortages, the Kremlin said.

"The willingness for cooperation with Türkiye and other interested states on this issue was expressed" during a call between the two leaders, a Kremlin statement said, in the wake of Moscow's decision to scrap a Turkish-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export food through the Black Sea.