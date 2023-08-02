Niger coup raises concerns over regional dynamics and stability

The process of the coup that started last Wednesday when President Muhammed Bazoum of Niger was detained by a group of Military Guard Battalion in the capital city, Niamey, is causing evaluations that it may lead to new developments in the region and change dynamics.

The developments in the relatively stable country of Niger have been strongly condemned by the European Union, the United States, and international organizations, particularly France, and questions remain about the motivations behind the coup and what will happen in the future.

1- WHAT HAPPENED?

On July 26, Wednesday, soldiers made an announcement on state television stating that the country's constitution was suspended, all institutions were dissolved, and the country's borders were closed.

After two days of uncertainty about who carried out the coup, on Friday, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, known as 'Ömer', declared himself as the interim president of Niger. The military also declared its support for the coup.

Following the coup declaration, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union announced that they have suspended their investments and aid in the country, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the junta one week to return the administration to Bazoum. ECOWAS also mentioned in its statement that if this does not happen, sanctions, and "the use of force" may be considered.

2- WHY DID IT HAPPEN?

In their announcement, the coup plotters cited the country's economic crisis and security issues created by terrorist groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, and Al-Qaeda as their reason for seizing power.

However, according to data from international organizations, unlike neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, where coups occurred for similar reasons, Niger had shown a relatively successful record in ensuring security.

In fact, the Niamey government stood out as an important partner in the fight against terrorist organizations in the region for Western countries. In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to the country, described Niger as a 'model of democracy' in the region.

3- WEST-RUSSIA STRUGGLE?

In the country that gained independence from France in 1960, President Bazoum came to power peacefully in 2021, receiving over 55% of the votes. Some sections of the country view Bazoum, who belongs to the Arab population with a rate of 0.5% in the country's demographic structure, as a "colonial governor."

Protesters taking to the streets to show support for the junta during the coup, and the presence of Russian flags in their hands, are interpreted as a desire to sever ties with France and the West. In this context, evaluations are being made that the coup may be the result of a new proxy war between the West and Russia.

Although the official statement from Russia does not express support for the coup, the fact that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, described the coup as the "liberation of the Niger people from their former colonizers" and implied that he could send fighters to the country, has raised question marks.

4- URANIUM MOVE?

The country's economic conditions have pushed nearly half of the 25 million population into extreme poverty. The main commercial assets in the country are gold and uranium resources. Niger meets 30% of France's uranium needs and 25% of the EU's.

However, the junta announced that it has stopped uranium imports from France. Some experts argue that the possible Russian influence behind the coup could be linked to uranium. The West has excluded critical Russian uranium for nuclear energy from sanctions.

Now, it is speculated that the Kremlin administration, in an attempt to increase economic pressure on the West, may have sought to close off an alternative market for uranium to the West.

5- WHAT WILL HAPPEN NOW?

It is not expected that the West will easily abandon the country where US and French bases are located, but the path to be taken is currently uncertain.

While France has initiated the evacuation process of its citizens from the country, President Emmanuel Macron stated that any attack on French citizens in the country or on French interests would be "responded to very harshly." Military intervention in Niger by either Western countries or ECOWAS, which sent a message of "the use of force," is not foreseen.

Furthermore, the ECOWAS's neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, which have experienced military rule following coups, declaring that they would consider any military intervention by ECOWAS as a declaration of war against them, makes the Sahel region of Africa even more dangerous.