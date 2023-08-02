French president does not rule out using Article 49.3 to pass migration bill

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he intends to avoid disruptions or blockages during a parliamentary examination of a migration bill.

There has been a question for weeks if Macron would use controversial Article 49.3 of the Constitution to pass legislation without a majority in parliament. The article is a constitutional provision that grants the power to adopt a bill without a vote.

"I don't want to be pushed around by makeshift majorities or blockages," he said in an interview with Figaro Magazine. "I will use what the Constitution allows me to do."

Marcon said March 22 that the bill on irregular migration would be divided and discussed in parliament in the coming weeks.

Demonstrations were held in Paris and other cities against a regulation in the bill that would allow migrants with a deportation order to be put on a "wanted list" to streamline deportations.