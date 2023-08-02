First in Canada, warning labels to be placed on each cigarette

 Contact Us
Canada will become the first country to print warning labels on each individual cigarette, in addition to the packaging, with the aim of deterring young people from starting smoking and encouraging smokers to quit.

August 02,2023
The warning labels will include phrases such as "Smoking causes cancer" and "Poison in every puff," in both English and French. The new regulation will come into effect on Tuesday.

Starting from the next year, Canadians will start seeing the new warning labels.

By July 2024, manufacturers will be required to have the warnings on all large-sized cigarette packs, and by April 2025, all regular-sized cigarettes and small cigars with tobacco wraps or tubes will include the warnings.

Statements, including harming children, harming organs, and causing impotence and leukemia, will be visible on the filters.

Canada has made it mandatory to print warning labels on cigarette packages since 1989, and in 2000, the country accepted the requirement of pictorial warnings for tobacco products' packaging.