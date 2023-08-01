Hunter Biden told Archer that Chinese chairman loved him for his 'last name,' posse of 'godlike Aryan men'

According to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital, Hunter Biden informed his business partner Devon Archer that a Chinese tycoon, referred to as "The Super Chairman," admired him for his family name and his association with "handsome godlike Aryan men."

These emails date back to 2011 and reveal that the Chinese tycoon, Che Feng, played a significant role in helping their firms secure a multi-million-dollar venture in China.

The news emerged after Archer reportedly disclosed to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that, during his time as vice president, Joe Biden had met with Jonathan Li, the head of the firm they partnered with, and even provided a college letter of recommendation for Li's daughter.

The joint venture fund with Li's firm was initiated in 2011, and Hunter introduced his father to Li in December 2013 during a visit to Beijing.

Less than two weeks after that visit, the partnership was registered.

Archer also revealed that Hunter would frequently include his father in speakerphone conversations with business partners.

However, neither Hunter Biden's nor Devon Archer's attorneys responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.



