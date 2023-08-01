Conflict between Hindu and Muslim groups, 5 dead

In the Nuh district, located 50 kilometers away from the capital New Delhi in the Indian state of Haryana, clashes erupted between a Hindu group and a Muslim group.

During a religious procession, a group started the clashes by throwing stones and setting cars on fire, resulting in a heavy toll. The spokesperson of the Nuh district police department, Krishab Kumar, stated that "the funeral procession was passing from one temple to another, but the clashes between the two groups had resulted in the death of 4 people."

Among the deceased, two were members of a volunteer security team assisting the police in civilian operations. A total of 10 security personnel were injured in the clashes, leading to the imposition of a curfew in the region and internet access being restricted.

Furthermore, in Gurugram city, also located in Haryana state, a mosque was set on fire yesterday evening, resulting in the death of one person and several others being injured. Gurugram Police emphasized that strict security measures were taken in the area of the clashes and stated that the identities of those who set the mosque on fire were identified, and many of them were apprehended.

Haryana State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the clashes on his social media account, saying, "No matter who the culprits are, they will not be forgiven, and the strictest punishments will be given to them."