ALGERIAS MILITARY CHIEF ARRIVES IN RUSSIA, WILL MEET SHOIGU - TASS

The chief of staff of Algeria's military has arrived in Russia and is due to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the TASS news agency cited the Algerian embassy in Russia as saying on Tuesday.

It did not say what they would discuss.

Russia is interested in broadening military cooperation with non-Western countries as it faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the 17-month-old war.

Shoigu last week visited North Korea on what he said was a trip to strengthen defence ties but the United States said was likely aimed at securing weapons supplies.







