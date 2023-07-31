Türkiye rescues 45 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard on Monday rescued 45 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command determined that there were irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik, Canakkale province.

The migrants were from Afghanistan.

After the necessary procedures, the migrants, who were brought ashore, were transferred to the Ayvacik migration office.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.















