Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan and stands in solidarity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the bomb attack targeting the congress of the coalition government partner, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Party, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Published July 31,2023
In a statement from the Foreign Affairs ministry, it was expressed with deep sorrow that there were numerous casualties in a terrorist attack during a political rally in the northwest of our friend and brother Pakistan today.

"We strongly condemn this act of terrorism and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan," the statement said. It was also emphasized that Türkiye will continue to stand by its friend and brother Pakistan in their fight against terrorism.