Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan and stands in solidarity

In a statement from the Foreign Affairs ministry, it was expressed with deep sorrow that there were numerous casualties in a terrorist attack during a political rally in the northwest of our friend and brother Pakistan today.

"We strongly condemn this act of terrorism and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan," the statement said. It was also emphasized that Türkiye will continue to stand by its friend and brother Pakistan in their fight against terrorism.