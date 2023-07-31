Russian attack in southern Ukraine: At least seven dead, 50+ injured

Russia attacked southern Ukrainian cities again on Monday morning, killing at least seven civilians and injuring more than 50 others, according to local authorities in Kherson.



In the city of Kryvyi Rih, home to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two Russian missiles hit a nine-storey apartment building and a university building on Monday morning.



The city's military chief, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke around noon of at least five dead - including a mother and her 10-year-old daughter - and more than 50 injured.



Local authorities believe that more people may be trapped under both buildings. The apartment building that was hit was partially burnt out and in particular danger of collapse, video footage showed.



Rescue work was ongoing.



In the city of Kherson, which was liberated from occupation in October 2022, an employee of a municipal communal enterprise died on Monday morning as a result of Russian artillery fire, according to the local military administration. Two of his colleagues were injured.



In the afternoon, another man was reportedly killed and another injured by Russian fire there. The greater part of Kherson Province remains occupied by Russian troop



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the victims via Telegram and condemned the "Russian terror."



"Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by occupiers who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.