Russia says provision of Western arms to Ukraine prolonging conflict

Russia on Monday reiterated that Western arms provided to Kyiv are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, where it started a "special military operation" in February last year.

"Against the backdrop of the failed so-called 'counter-offensive', the Kyiv regime, with the support of Western sponsors, has focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities and towns in the Russian Federation," Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu told military leaders via video link.

He said that in response to the "changing circumstances," further actions were taken to enhance defenses against airborne and naval attacks on Russia.

"The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) is desperately sending new troops into the assault on Russian positions. Thanks to a competently constructed defense, skillful organization of the fire system, professional actions, endurance and perseverance of the Russian servicemen, the enemy advance was prevented," he added.

Shoygu said Russian forces remain engaged in active combat in various directions, with a primary focus on weakening Ukraine's combat capabilities.

"The intensity of the strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, including those providing support for these terrorist acts, has been increased many times over," he said.

Earlier, Russia said it intercepted three Ukrainian drones on Sunday, and called it an "attempted terrorist attack."