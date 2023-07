One killed in Russian strike in central Ukraine: interior minister

At least one person was killed after a Russian missile hit a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Monday.

"Russians struck the city with two missiles," Klymenko said, adding that "the second missile destroyed sections located between the fourth and ninth floors of a residential building".

"One person was killed and 10 people sought medical assistance. There may be people under the rubble."