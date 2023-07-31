NEXT MEETING ON UKRAINES PEACE FORMULA TO BE HELD IN SAUDI ARABIA: KYIV

Next meeting on Ukraine's peace formula to be held in Saudi Arabia: Kyiv

The next meeting to discuss the implementation of Ukraine's peace formula for ending Russia's war will be held in Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian Presidency said Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Twitter that the meeting would be held "soon."

"We are preparing the next meeting of national security advisers regarding the implementation of the (Ukrainian) @ZelenskyyUa Peace Formula, which will soon take place in (Saudi Arabia). It was one of my speech points at the Congress of local and regional authorities under the (Ukrainian) President," he said.

Referring to the first meeting at the level of national security advisers to heads of state which took place in June in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, Yermak said that Kyiv is "now working hard to involve as many partners as possible from both the West and the Global South in the negotiations in Saudi Arabia."

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy also mentioned the meeting on Twitter.

The current state of preparation "for all possible scenarios" was the main discussion topic at the meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, he said.

Zelenskyy said they had a "very informative conversation" during the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Ukrainian "communities, government officials, representatives of defense and security forces and partners of Ukraine cooperating with the Congress."

The parties also discussed the issue of urgent reconstruction, including in the energy sector, and "various systems of ensuring life in the communities," he added.









