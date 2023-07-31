Turkish FM: "Denmark and Sweden have started to see the damages of provocations"

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan held a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov. In the meeting, Minister Fidan stated, 'A strong Türkiye is a strong Azerbaijan, and a strong Azerbaijan is a strong Türkiye.'

Regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Fidan then said: "The path to regional stability lies through a comprehensive peace agreement. In this regard, the opening of the Zangezur corridor holds great importance. The Lachin corridor belongs to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan takes whatever measures it deems necessary, and this is one of its greatest sovereignity rights."

"If agreements are reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, our relations will normalize."

"The reason for the freezing of Türkiye-Armenia relations was Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's territories. Although the occupation has ended, the border agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is still ongoing intensively. We monitor it closely. Türkiye's position is that after agreements are reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President Erdoğan has the will to normalize relations. We also want Türkiye to normalize its relations and initiate the economic and stability development process as soon as possible."Fidan continued his statement.

Denmark and Sweden are starting to see the damages of these provocations," Minister Fidan stated regarding the attacks on the Qur'an.

"Our discussions on the attacks on the Qur'an continue. There have been some developments over the weekend. Our coordination with Islamic countries is ongoing. In the past weeks, awareness was raised on what can be done collectively. We believe that Türkiye's diplomacy has set a good example with a serious awareness and a search for a resolution. The important thing is for OIC countries to continue their joint efforts. OIC will have an online meeting today, and I will also participate. The severity of this issue is understood by the parties involved. Denmark and Sweden are starting to see the damages of these provocations. We will continue to carry out the necessary work during this process.

Bayramov also commented on the attacks on the Qur'an, saying, "We condemn these actions that offend Muslims."

Regarding the energy cooperation between the two countries, Fidan also stated, "The Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation also contributes to Europe's energy security. TANAP plays a significant role in supplying gas to Europe. There might be a crisis in Europe next winter, not only in terms of supply quantity but also in terms of prices. We are working on increasing additional capacity and enhancing TANAP's capacity."