EU says Niger putschists 'responsible' for all attacks on embassies, civilians

The EU said Monday it would hold Niger's putschists responsible for all attacks on civilians, diplomatic personnel and embassies after pro-coup demonstrators rallied outside the embassy of former colonial ruler France.

The European Union will also "quickly and resolutely" apply the decision of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to apply economic sanctions on Niger, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.