Cyprus sends 73 rescued migrants back to Lebanon

Security forces from the island of Cyprus rescued 73 migrants, including 11 children, about 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometres) off the country's coast and sent them back to Lebanon.



The migrants also included nine women and 53 men, the state-run Cyprus Radio (RIK) reported on Monday. Their boat was in danger of capsizing three days ago, the report said.



The repatriation of the migrants took place in agreement with the government of Lebanon, which is considered a safe third country by Cyprus, the state broadcaster said.



The repatriation took place on Sunday. The Cypriot Interior Ministry did not report the migrants' nationalities, according to the RIK report.



Refugee camps in the small island republic are overcrowded, the government in Nicosia has repeatedly stressed. Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is demanding help from Brussels.



According to EU statistics, last year Cyprus received the most asylum applications of all 27 EU members, when measured by population size.



