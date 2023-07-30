Nine people killed in fierce storms in central Russia - officials

Nine people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on Sunday.

Seven of the nine were killed and 27 more injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said.

Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.

Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements, damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said.







