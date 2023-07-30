Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast being towed amid strong winds

Emergency services have begun towing away a burning, heavily loaded car freighter off the Dutch coast to safe mooring, local maritime authorities say.



Officials had earlier postponed the manoeuvre at the last minute due to weather conditions. However, they have now begun efforts to tow the Fremantle Highway freight ship from the island of Terschelling eastwards to the Wadden Sea island of Schiermonnikoog.



The operation is considered risky as the vessel with about 3,800 cars on board was still burning and the wind direction and heavy smoke from the vessel previously made the manoeuvre impossible.



