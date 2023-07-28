Wagner leader Prigozhin emerged at summit attended by Putin

The leader of the Russian private military group Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhin, who had initiated an armed uprising in Russia and later announced their withdrawal and continuation of military activities in Belarus, was spotted at Russia's Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg. At the summit where Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered the opening speech, Dmitri Siti, the President of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Prigozhin at the Trezine Hotel where the summit took place. It is known that the hotel is owned by Prigozhin's family.

Wagner uprising

The leader of Wagner, actively involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, Evgeny Prigozhin, had initiated an uprising on June 23, accusing the Russian army of planning attacks on Wagner camps. Under Prigozhin's orders, Wagner fighters had started an armed march from Rostov in the south of Russia to the capital, Moscow. Prigozhin had demanded the resignation of the Minister of Defence of Russia, Sergey Shoygu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov during the uprising. With the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the uprising was eventually halted, and the Wagner fighters withdrew.

Following the uprising, the Kremlin had announced that Wagner's activities in Russia would be terminated, and the Wagner fighters would be stationed at a base in Belarus.