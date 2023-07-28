Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region

Russia's defence ministry said Friday it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region overnight.

"The UAV was destroyed by means of air defence," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had earlier announced the attack, without specifying its location.

"An enemy drone attack attempt was made," he said on Telegram.

The attempted strike comes days after Ukraine claimed a drone attack in central Moscow.

On Monday, a drone crashed near the defence ministry in the centre of the Russian capital, while another hit an office building in a southern district.

Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had been rarely targeted until several drone attacks this year.

In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin.

Moscow high-rises were hit in drone attacks later the same month.

Earlier this month, Russia said it had downed five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning of Moscow's Vnukovo international airport.

The drone attacks on Moscow come several weeks into a Ukrainian counter-offensive to claw back territory captured by Moscow since large-scale hostilities erupted in February 2022.







