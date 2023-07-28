Russia accuses Ukraine of firing missile into Taganrog city, injuring many people

A missile allegedly fired by Ukraine forces struck a cafe in Russia's southern city of Taganrog, injuring several people on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of the attack, saying an S-200 missile was fired at a residential area. As a result, several buildings were damaged and several civilians were injured.

According to the Russian Emergency Ministry, seven people were hospitalized following the explosion that destroyed the cafe.

Earlier, Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that the Chekhov Garden cafe was presumably hit by a missile strike.

According to the official, no casualties have been reported, and the exact number of injured remains unknown, though authorities are aware of 10 injuries, while Russian media reported 15 injuries.

The explosion caused the building to collapse, and rescuers are working to clear the rubble in order to extract people trapped beneath it.

Last month, the US and France authorized deliveries of long-range missiles to Kyiv that are able to reach Russian territories, including the Rostov region, located on the border with Ukraine.