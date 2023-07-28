Pope says courageous efforts needed to combat climate change

After the fires in parts of southern Europe and storms in northern Italy, Pope Francis assured those affected of his "spiritual closeness" on Friday.



The weather events made it clear that "it is necessary to make courageous and far-sighted efforts to meet the challenge of climate change," said a telegram from the head of the Catholic Church to the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference.



Certain steps were necessary to protect humanity's "common home" in a responsible way, the text said. A similar telegram was also sent to the Greek Bishops' Conference.



"It is likewise [Francis'] hope that the risks to our common home, exacerbated by the present climate crisis, will spur all people to renew their efforts to care for the gift of creation, for the sake of future generations," both telegrams read.



He recalled the heatwave that some European countries have experienced in recent days and weeks and was deeply concerned about the threat to human lives as well as the damage caused by the fires in Greece and Italy.



He said he was praying for all the rescue and emergency workers.



His prayers are also for the people of northern Italy, which has been hit by violent storms in recent days. Huge hailstones and heavy rain caused severe damage.



