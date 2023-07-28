Calls for resignation of politician over offensive social media post

Jomshof, in response to dialogue calls from Muslims living in Sweden to prevent Quran burning provocations, included statements insulting Prophet Muhammad in his social media post.

Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the main opposition Social Democratic Party in the country, reacted to this post and stated that Richard Jomshof should immediately resign from his position as the Chairman of the Justice Committee.

Andersson said, "Jomshof has incited book-burning incidents many times and engaged in various polemics with the Islamic world. For the security of Sweden, Richard Jomshof should immediately step down from the position of Chairman of the Justice Committee."

Morgan Johansson, the Social Democratic Party's Foreign Policy Spokesperson, also commented to Aftonbladet newspaper, saying that Jomshof cannot remain in his position and needs to resign. Johansson drew attention to the crisis of book burning between the Islamic world and Sweden, stating that Jomshof has deepened the crisis and must resign from his position.

The Swedish Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömmer, stated that he would not comment on Jomshof's post and would not take responsibility for anyone other than himself.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Jomshof also made a post on his social media account, calling on Swedish politician of Turkish origin and leader of the Sweden Different Colors Party (Nüans), Mikail Yüksel, to leave the country.

Yüksel had announced on his social media account that Muslim countries should boycott Swedish goods until Quran burning incidents are banned.

In his statement, Yüksel mentioned that Jomshof had previously declared him a "traitor" due to his views and that he filed a criminal complaint against Jomshof.

In addition, Swedish state television SVT reported that a woman in her 50s had received permission from the police to burn the Torah in front of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on Friday. The police stated that three other people would also be present at the demonstration.

Previously, on July 31, the Iraqi-origin Salwan Momika, who burned the Quran before the Swedish Parliament, was also granted permission to burn the Quran in front of the Parliament.

On July 20, Momika, under police protection, had desecrated the Quran and the flag of Iraq in front of Iraq's Embassy in Stockholm.