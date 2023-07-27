Wagner spat with Russian army began in Syria years before attempted coup: Experts

The conflict between PMC Wagner and the Russian government gained significant media attention when the private military group rebelled against the Russian military in June.

However, as per a Middle East Institute article, the actual dispute commenced in Syria back in 2017 and escalated a year later, when Wagner faced significant losses due to alleged lack of support from the Russian army.

Since 2015, Wagner forces have been present in Syria, supporting Bashar al-Assad's regime. Despite playing a crucial role in advancing Russian military interests in Syria, the private militia has suffered considerable human losses over the years.

This is reportedly attributed to Russian negligence and their denial of any association with the group.

"It (Wagner) is a Russian shadow army that includes a double benefit to Russia, in terms of denying (the scale of Russian presence) in Syrian territories and minimizing (official) Kremlin losses," Mohammed Hassan, a scholar with the Middle East Institute think tank's Syria program, told Al Arabiya English.

Hassan added that Wagner troops have endured substantial losses in Syrian battles, primarily due to insufficient support from the Russian military.

BEGINNING OF THE CONFLICT

According to a co-authored commentary article published on MEI's website, the conflict between Wagner and the Russian army began in Palmyra during late 2016 and early 2017.

Wagner forces, supported by the Syrian army, fought to drive out Daesh from the ancient city but suffered significant losses due to a lack of ammunition supplied by the Russian military.

The tension escalated after the capture of Palmyra in March 2017. Although Wagner played a leading role in the battle, they were not honored with medals like other military leaders.

This discrepancy was frequently highlighted by Prigozhin in media appearances, who saw it as a misappropriation of Wagner's efforts credited to the Russian military leaders.

A major source of conflict emerged in February 2018 when the Russian military ordered Wagner forces to advance into the Khasham area in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. Around 600 Wagner fighters launched an attack against Kurdish forces backed by the United States, aiming to seize control of the Conoco natural gas plant.

The Russian military assured Wagner of air protection against any American aircraft attack and promised to inform Prigozhin of any changes in response to the US.

However, these promises were not kept, resulting in heavy losses for Wagner, with approximately 200 fighters losing their lives. When asked by the US forces, the Russian government denied its presence in the area, claiming it was a private operation, leading the US army to obliterate the unit.

Wagner perceived this incident as a "clear betrayal" by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The conflict between Wagner and the Russian government intensified over various issues, including the Russian military's intervention in Syria in 2020, which prevented Wagner from recruiting Syrians.

Furthermore, in 2022, the Russian army supported Chechnya during fighting between Wagner and Chechen forces in Al Hasakah Province.

This move angered the Russian mercenary group as it contradicted Chechen forces displaying their leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, as a hero of the Ukraine war, while Wagner believed their troops were instrumental in restoring Russia's reputation on the frontlines in Kyiv.





