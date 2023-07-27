Putin offers Africa free grain to replace Ukraine exports he blocked

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered African countries to replace Ukrainian grain exports, which he has blocked since cancelling a UN-Turkey mediated agreement, with Russian grain for free.



"Russia remains a reliable supplier of food to Africa," Putin said in St Petersburg on Thursday at a second Africa summit. The meeting with African Union (AU) representatives was partly broadcast on state television.



Russia wants to provide some countries with 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free in the next three to four months, Putin said. Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic are to receive the grain.



He assured the African leaders that Russia would find ways to supply them with grain. In the first half of the year, Russia had already exported 10 million tons of grain to the continent, and Russian-African trade had grown by 35% in that time frame, despite sanctions. Russia is also considered Africa's most important arms supplier.



AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat lamented at the meeting that the war between Russia and Ukraine was in part exacerbating the food crisis.



"Africa is suffering," he said, according to the Russian translation.



The TV broadcast was cut short when Putin tried to respond.



African Union Chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani called on Russia and Ukraine to end their war. Africa needs Russian and Ukrainian grain, he told a plenary session. The lives of many people depend on the supplies, he said. "It is important today to fight for a sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine," he said.



Putin categorically rejected as "hypocritical" accusations by the West that Russia is now engaging in "hunger games" with its war against Ukraine and blockade of the country's grain shipments across the Black Sea.



Putin is demanding an easing of Western sanctions because he sees them as hindering the export of Russia's own grain and fertilizer. He said more than 200,000 tons of fertilizer from Russia were stranded in European ports, which Moscow could also hand over in a humanitarian operation.



"A paradoxical picture is emerging: on the one hand, the West is creating obstacles to the deliveries of our grain and fertilizer. On the other hand, I say it clearly, we are hypocritically blamed for the crisis situation on the world market," Putin said during a speech to the guests. Russia was supplying 20% of the wheat for the world market.



Assoumani, in a repeat of his introductory speech at the Sochi summit on the Black Sea four years ago, kicked off the meeting by praising Russia for a "brotherly welcome."



Russia has always stood by Africa's side, supported the countries' struggle for independence despite all difficulties and is an important partner, Assoumani said.



Putin advocated a massive expansion of relations between Russia and Africa and also supported the inclusion of the African Union in the Group of 20 large and emerging industrialized nations. At the G20 summit in India in September, the admission should be decided, he said.



Putin wants to show at the meetings that he is not isolated internationally despite his war against Ukraine. The Kremlin said 49 of 54 African countries will be at the two-day meeting. However only 17 prime ministers will attend - fewer than at the first summit in 2019.



Putin's keynote speech is expected on Friday.



Separately, Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin showed up on the sidelines of the summit a month after his brief rebellion against Moscow's military leadership, according to Russian sources.



The head of Russia's cultural centre, known as the Russia House, in the Central African Republic, Dmitry Syty, posted a photo on Facebook on Thursday purporting to show Prigozhin meeting with the African country's ambassador in St Petersburg.



The ambassador shared the first picture from the summit with him, Syty wrote. Prigozhin's Wagner paramilitary is active in the Central African Republic.



According to the report, Prighozin continued to stay in his hometown of St Petersburg even after the brief attempted coup on June 24.



Russian media were astonished that Prigozhin, who had also recently spoken to Putin in the Kremlin, has apparently been rehabilitated.

