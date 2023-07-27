North Korean leader meets with Russian defence minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss military cooperation and regional security, state media reported on Thursday.

A Russian delegation led by Shoygu was in Pyongyang to attend the 70th anniversary of North Korea's "Victory Day" celebrations.

Kim received the delegation at the office building of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee on Wednesday and discussed ways to further boost cooperation between the two countries, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The Russian delegation as well as a Chinese delegation also attended the midnight grand celebration ceremony held in the capital Pyongyang.

North Korea celebrates the armistice signing date as "Victory Day" in what it calls the Great Fatherland Liberation War. The war started on June 25, 1950, and ended on July 27, 1953, after the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

Kim and the Russian delegation on Wednesday also visited the Weaponry Exhibition-2023 event showcasing new weapons and equipment, according to the agency.

A ceremony was held at Joint Security Area between North and South Korea which was attended by member state veterans and their family members.

Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, the deputy commander of the UN Command, said on Twitter: "I pledge tonight that the @UN_Command will defend the #Armistice that has upheld peace for 25566, one day short of 7 decades. And so it is my proud duty to thank all those, living or dead, who have fought for the Republic of #Korea under the United Nations flag on the Peninsula."