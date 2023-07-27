GERMANYS CDU FACES DIVISION OVER APPROACH TO FAR-RIGHT AFD

Germany's main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has been divided due to the rise of the far-right, anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), according to a report by BBC.

Leading figures within CDU have made conflicting statements regarding their approach to AfD. CDU General Chairman Friedrich Merz stated that they would not cooperate with AfD at the European Parliament, federal, and state levels, but that it might not be possible to avoid cooperation at the local level.

This statement led to criticism and unrest within the party.

Some CDU members accused Merz of not being suitable for the position of Chancellor as he failed to decrease AfD's vote share as promised during his tenure.

Criticisms were directed at Tobias Hans, the former Prime Minister of Saarland and a CDU member, who declared that Merz is not fit for the Chancellorship.

The CDU's Secretary-General in Saarland, Frank Wagner, responded that Tobias Hans has no right to offer advice at the federal level given his poor performance in the Saarland state parliamentary elections in 2022.

Despite the controversies, Merz later backtracked his statement and declared that they would not cooperate with AfD at any level.

Nevertheless, the debates on the issue continue, and these discussions may complicate the conservative faction's position before the upcoming state parliamentary elections in Hessen and Bavaria on October 8.

The rise of AfD in opinion polls is causing unease within the CDU as it is seen as potentially siphoning conservative votes. In recent polls, CDU ranks first with around 27%, followed by AfD with around 20%, and the Social Democratic Party, which currently shares power with the Greens and Free Democrats, ranks third with 18%.

Additionally, AfD's strong performance in state elections could bring up the possibility of early elections. AfD's stance on issues such as returning to the German Mark and transforming the European Union into the European Economic Community raises concerns.