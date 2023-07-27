FAR-RIGHT ISRAELI LEADERS CONTROVERSIAL VISIT TO AL-AQSA MOSQUE SPARKS TENSIONS

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party, entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccans' Gate under the control of the Israeli police along with Yitzhak Wasserlauf, the Minister of National Security and Development.

In a video shared on his social media account, Ben-Gvir used the expression, "This is the most important place where we need to come back and show our sovereignty," referring to the site.

Hundreds of fanatical Jewish settlers, according to Jewish belief, carried out raids to Al-Aqsa Mosque under the intensive control of the Israeli police from the early hours of the day, which is known as the "anniversary of the destruction of the Temple."

In his written statement, Palestinian Hamas Movement spokesperson Hazim Kasim stated that the incursion of Israeli government ministers into Al-Aqsa Mosque escalates tensions in the religious war Israel is waging against Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, who took office as a minister in the Binyamin Netanyahu government at the end of last year, also conducted raids to Al-Aqsa Mosque in January and May, and these actions of the far-right minister received reactions from the Islamic world and the international community.

Fanatic Jews previously called for raids to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the day of Tisha B'Av, which is considered as the anniversary of the destruction of the Temples in the years 586 BC and 70 AD.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is under the protection of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Administration

Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Waqf foundations in Jerusalem are under the protection of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Administration, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Waqf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sites of Jordan, according to the status quo adopted in the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan on October 26, 1994.

Jews who previously visited Al-Aqsa Mosque with the permission of the Islamic Waqf Administration have been entering the holy site under the protection of the Israeli police since 2003, following Israel's unilateral decision to violate the sovereignty of the Waqf Administration.

The Waqf Administration, which does not recognize Israel's unilateral decision, describes such entries that violate the sovereignty of Muslims as a raid.

Located in East Jerusalem under Israeli occupation, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla of Muslims.

Jews claim that there are remains of the Solomon's Temple under the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which includes the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as museums, madrasas, and a large courtyard, and they argue that they also have the right to worship there.

Right-wing extremist Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for their racist actions and statements against Palestinians, were appointed to critical positions in the coalition government formed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of 2022.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is known for his Jewish supremacist politics in Israeli politics, has long been a controversial figure.

Known for encouraging Jewish settlers' violent actions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Ben-Gvir is labeled by Palestinians as the "lawyer of killers," "lawyer of the devil," and "criminal" due to his defense of fanatic Jewish terrorists in court cases.

Ben-Gvir, who was also a member of the racist "Kach" movement, which was banned by Israel in 1998 due to terrorist activities and is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, has previously been convicted of "incitement to racism." His appointment to the position responsible for law enforcement received reactions both within and outside Israel.