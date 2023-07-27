Clean-up on the Greek island of Rhodes begins as fires fizzle

Ten days after the start of severe forest fires on the Greek island of Rhodes, cleanup work began in the village of Gennadi on Thursday, which had just been saved from the blazes.



"Keep coming to Rhodes, the island needs you!" said Carmen Di Ninni, a German citizen with a holiday home on the island. It was saved thanks to the firefighting efforts of local residents.



"It is indescribably important that tourists keep coming," Di Ninni said. "If after the fire the holiday guests also stay away, then the disaster will be indescribable, then there will also be no money to rebuild what has burnt."



Besides, it makes no sense to stay away, she said, because only a small part of the island was affected, she said.



On Thursday more small pockets of fire kept flaring up in the south-east of the island, residents shared on social platforms. However, the large fires were under control, they said.



