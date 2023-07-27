Biden administration moves to assist ICC in Russia investigation

The Biden administration has announced its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged abuses by Russian forces in Ukraine.

This marks a significant shift in the US's previous stance towards the ICC. Previously, the US had refused to cooperate with the court due to concerns about potential investigations into US or allied forces.

Senators Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham praised President Biden's decision, stating that they had pressed the administration for months to support the ICC's investigation. They also expressed their commitment to ensuring accountability for atrocities, including addressing any gaps in US law concerning crimes against humanity.

In the past, the US had imposed sanctions on ICC officials investigating alleged US violations in Afghanistan and Israeli abuses against Palestinians. The country has not been a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC in 1998. Critics have accused the US of selectively appealing to international law to shield itself and its allies from accountability.

Notably, the US has voiced opposition to an ICC investigation in Israel and Palestine and rejected accountability measures for the killing of an Al Jazeera journalist by Israeli forces.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, alleging that Russian forces had taken children out of Ukraine and transported them to Russia, constituting a war crime. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, numerous human rights groups and media organizations have documented alleged abuses, including the execution of civilians, indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure, torture, and sexual violence.

Some US legislators have criticized the Pentagon for hindering efforts to hold Russia accountable by blocking intelligence sharing with the ICC. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin emphasized his support for accountability but prioritized the protection of US military personnel.









