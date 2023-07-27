News World At least one dead in renewed missile attack on Odessa, Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published July 27,2023

At least one person has died in overnight rocket attacks on the port infrastructure of the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa, authorities said on Thursday.



The dead man was a civilian security guard, the Ukrainian military governor of the region, Oleh Kiper, stated on Telegram.



In addition, equipment in a cargo terminal, the guardhouse and two cars were destroyed, he said.



According to Kiper, the attack was carried out with sea-based guided missiles of the Kalibr type. The missiles were fired from a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine.



Ukrainian air defence said that drones were also intercepted over the regions of Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk.



In total, Russia is said to have deployed two Kalibr missiles and eight Kamikaze drones.



Amid the attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky consulted with army leaders in the south-eastern city of Dnipro, addressing the "situation on the front, the course of our offensive and defensive actions, reconnaissance data," he said.



One area of focus was the supply of ammunition to the army, he said.



Russia has doubled down its attacks on the southern Black Sea regions, which hold important Ukrainian port infrastructure.



Moscow has been targeting Black Sea ports around Odessa since the Kremlin announced the end of the agreement on the shipment of Ukrainian grain last week.



Since then, the port facilities and the city of more than 1 million inhabitants have been shelled several times.



The old town of Odessa and the Orthodox Church of the Transfiguration near the port were damaged, leading UNESCO to condemn the attack on the old town, which was declared a World Heritage Site in January.



Russia began its unprovoked war on neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.
























