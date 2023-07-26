News World Ukrainian fencer refuses bout with Russian at world championship

Ukrainian fencer Ihor Reizlin refused to participate in his scheduled bout on Wednesday against the Russian Vadim Anokhin at the Fencing World Championships being held in Milan.



Reizlin, 39, who took bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, declined to turn up to face the 31-year-old Anokhin during the round of the final 64.



Fencers from both Ukraine and Russia are participating as neutral athletes at the world championships. Ukraine has banned its athletes from competing against Russians.



