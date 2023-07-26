Trudeau gives major overhaul to Canada’s Cabinet ministers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau completed a shuffle of his Cabinet ministers Wednesday, elevating seven rookies and dropping key members in the largest shakeup since taking office in 2015.

"The new Ministry, adding to a strong core economic team, is ready to deliver on what matters most to Canadians: making life more affordable for the middle class, growing the economy, and building a strong future for people from coast to coast to coast," said a statement from Trudeau's office.

He also revamped some Cabinet duties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly remained in their positions.

KEY CHANGES

Anita Anand takes over as Treasury Board president.

Bill Blair, former minister of emergency preparedness, replaces Anand as defense chief.

Dominic LeBlanc replaces Blair as public safety minister (formerly called emergency preparedness). He was head of intergovernmental affairs.

Mark Holland, former leader of government in the House of Commons, becomes health minister.

Newcomer Gary Anandasangaree becomes Crown-Indigenous relations minister, replacing Marc Miller.

Sean Fraser is now minister of housing; Pablo Rodriquez to transport minister; Pascale St.-Onge is heritage minister; Jean-Yves Duclos minister of public services; Jonathan Wilkinson remains minister of natural resources and adding minister of energy and newcomer Arif Virani is minister of justice.

Seven ministers are now out, including Omar Alghabra, Joyce Murray, Helena Jaczek, Carolyn Bennett, David Lametti, Marco Mendicino and Mona Fortier. Alghabra, Murray, Jaczek and Bennett announced before the shakeup that they would not be running for office in the next election.

Political pundits said the shakeup is designed to put a fresh face on the Trudeau government to show the Liberals are re-electable.

The next election has to be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025, but could be called before that date.