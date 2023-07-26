SWEDISH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CONDEMNS DISRESPECT TOWARDS QURAN IN TELEPHONE CALL WITH ALGERIAN COUNTERPART

In a written statement from the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was mentioned that the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Billström, had a telephone conversation with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf.

During the conversation, the Swedish Minister Billström drew attention to the constitutional limitations that limit the ability of his country's government to prevent such behavior and expressed his deep regret and clear rejection of these "inferior" acts, working to prevent any repetition of disrespect towards the Qur'an with the statement "We are working to prevent any repetition of disrespect towards the Qur'an."

Billström also informed Attaf about the initiative launched by the Swedish Ministry of Justice to address these unacceptable behaviors and to adapt Swedish law to protect public order.

On the other hand, Algerian Minister Attaf emphasized Sweden's values of living together, extending a helping hand, and the contradiction of disrespect towards the Qur'an with Sweden's values and traditions.

In Algeria, on Monday, protest notes were delivered to the diplomatic mission representatives of Sweden and Denmark in Algeria due to the attacks on the Qur'an.

Members of the Danish anti-Islamic and far-right group "Danske Patrioter" had burned the Qur'an in front of the embassies of Iran and then Iraq in Copenhagen on Monday.

On July 21, members of the anti-Islamic marginal group had also burned the Qur'an in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

Salwan Momika, of Iraqi origin living in Sweden, had burned the Qur'an in front of the Stockholm Mosque under police protection on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

On July 20, Momika had also trampled on the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm under police protection.