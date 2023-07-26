Putin: Russia-Africa summit to expand food and energy cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to expand cooperation with African countries during a two-day summit in St Petersburg, set to begin Thursday.



Putin issued a written statement on Wednesday ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit which aims to focus on economic and humanitarian issues. Representatives from 49 out of the 54 African countries are reportedly attending, of which 17 are heads of state and government.



Trade, investment, alleviating poverty and ensuring food security will be discussed at the summit, along with climate change, Putin wrote in a letter welcoming the participants.



The Russian president is expected to be present at the opening of the summit, which begins on Thursday and runs to Friday.



"Today, Africa is increasingly asserting itself as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world," Putin wrote.



"And, of course, we will continue to do everything we can to support African countries," he said, describing them as "partners in strengthening national and cultural sovereignty in solving regional and global issues."



The Kremlin earlier accused the United States of attempting to dissuade African leaders from attending the summit.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that some participants had cancelled their attendance due to scheduling conflicts, accusing the West of exerting pressure on African countries: "This is an absolutely undisguised, bold interference by the US, France, and other countries through their diplomatic representations," Peskov added.



Despite the cancellations, Peskov believed that the meeting would still be successful.



Dozens of scientific, cultural, and humanitarian agreements are scheduled to be signed, and an event during the summit is expected to discuss the potential utilization of Russian nuclear technology to bolster energy security. Russia is also a major supplier of arms to African countries.



A summit declaration is to be adopted. A declaration was also adopted at the first edition of the Africa meeting in 2019 in Sochi on the Black Sea.



