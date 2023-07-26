Concerns mount in Germany as asylum applications soar in first half of 2023

As discussions continue about reintroducing control measures at the EU borders to prevent illegal immigration in Germany, the number of asylum applications reaching German authorities in the first half of this year, exceeding 162,000 people, has raised concerns.

According to official data, during January to June, 27,310 of these applicants were from Afghanistan, 24,000 were Syrians, and 19,208 were Turkish citizens. It was emphasized that this figure represents a 77.5% increase compared to the same period last year when 84,583 applications were recorded.

Notably, the rate of asylum applications from Syrians increased by 77%, Afghans by 80%, and Turks by 209%.

Local authorities are facing difficulties in finding accommodation for these applicants, and with the rise in the populist, anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany's (AfD) popularity, some conservative CDU/CSU politicians have begun to advocate for "restrictions on individual asylum rights" and "enhanced controls at Germany's borders with other countries."