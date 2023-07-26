Armenian Prime Minister addresses peace agreement and regional stability

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who came to the agenda with his statement, "It is very likely that a new war with Azerbaijan will happen as long as a peace agreement is not signed and such an agreement is not approved by both countries' parliaments," made statements regarding current developments at a press conference in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan.

Pashinyan stated that the peace agreement negotiations with Azerbaijan and the normalization process with Türkiye are ongoing, and they advocate for the inclusion of Karabakh and the safety of the people in the agreement to be signed with Azerbaijan, but a clear decision has not been made on this matter.

Emphasizing the need for the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to succeed, Pashinyan stated that the issues between the two countries have not changed.

Pashinyan pointed out that there is not a single country in the world that recognizes Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, and he recalled that the O SCE Minsk Group also acknowledges that Karabakh is under Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

Stressing the direct solution demanded by the international community for Karabakh, Pashinyan stated that they are not alone in the world and they must act in accordance with the interests of the international community.

"We cannot live in a state of conflict for a long time in Armenia." Pashinyan said, "We are a state and we are already together with law and state order. Armenia cannot live in a state of conflict for a long time. We can end up in a situation where the state is gone, not just bread, electricity, roads. We are not neighbors with Europe and Russia. We are neighbors with Georgia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran. We must first consider this issue in resolving the problems."

Regarding the United States' initiatives for peace negotiations, Pashinyan stated that he has had several telephone conversations with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and appreciated the efforts they have made for a peace agreement.

Pashinyan also mentioned that Russia's activity in the process has somewhat decreased due to the issue of Ukraine being on the agenda, and the situation is the same with the European Union.

He emphasized that the issue is not to exclude Russia or the West from the process and that they want to achieve results.