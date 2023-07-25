YPG/PKK SYMPATHIZER U.S. ANALYST RUBIN UNHAPPY WITH NATOS DECISION TO APPOINT SPECIAL COUNTER-TERRORISM COORDINATOR

After achieving his goals at the NATO Leaders' Summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approved of Sweden's actions. The decision to appoint a Special Counter-Terrorism Coordinator at NATO, a first in the organization's history, drew the ire of YPG/PKK sympathizer Michael Rubin, known for his animosity towards Türkiye, who shifted his focus to the Cyprus issue.



Rubin made scandalous remarks, expressing his displeasure with the summit's outcomes. He claimed that the PKK/YPG terrorist organization is not considered a terrorist group by NATO or Europe. Rubin criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, accusing them of undermining democracy and freedom and urging Europe to resist.

Rubin demanded action from Europe regarding Cyprus and discouraged giving President Erdogan the upper hand in the eyes of the Turkish people. He used inflammatory language, referring to the Cyprus Peace Operation as an 'occupation' and insisting on penalties for those using Ercan Airport, stating they should be permanently banned from Schengen and European visas.



Furthermore, Rubin called for sanctions against companies operating in Türkiye, specifically targeting Turkish Airlines' involvement in Cyprus tourism. He criticized the existence of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus offices in various European cities, branding it a source of embarrassment for European hosts and likening it to a trojan horse.

Overall, Michael Rubin's remarks were incendiary and aimed at provoking tensions between Türkiye and Europe over the Cyprus issue and other matters.







