Israeli newspaper: "Netanyahu can only be envious of Erdoğan"

In the ongoing Ukraine conflict and with its moves during the NATO summit, Türkiye continues to draw attention. Israel-based Haaretz newspaper recently published an intriguing article analyzing Türkiye's political stance on the world stage.

In the article titled "Netanyahu Can Only Be Envious of Erdogan," it was mentioned that Netanyahu had postponed his visit to Türkiye due to getting a pacemaker, and it was evaluated as follows:

"If Netanyahu hadn't postponed his visit to Türkiye, which would have included a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he would have encountered an admirable leader worthy of envy."

In the article authored by Zvi Bar'el, Türkiye's foreign policy was also scrutinized.

The article mentioned that "Unlike Netanyahu, Erdoğancan influence foreign policies between Moscow and Washington, and between Ukraine and Russia." It further described Türkiye as "the latest friend of the US."

The article included the following comment regarding US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement: "'The US trusts Türkiye to bring Russia back to the Black Sea Grain Agreement. We expect Türkiye to play a leadership role in putting this back on track.' Six months ago, Netanyahu could only dream of such a message from Washington."

The author highlighted Türkiye's role in the Ukrainian grain transportation agreement and made the following assessment: "The grain agreement was one of Erdogan's most significant achievements last year."

The newspaper stated that the grain agreement had positive outcomes for both parties, as it was an effort to find a new middle ground after Russia's decision. The author emphasized that Erdoğan had once again found himself in the role of an international mediator.

Regarding the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Putin in The Hague, the newspaper reminded readers that this situation had affected the Russian leader's travels.

In the article stating that 'the Russian president had already announced that he will not attend the BRICS summit of emerging economies, which is planned to be held in Johannesburg next month,' emphasis was made on Israel's Palestine policy, and the following assessment was made;

"When Netanyahu visits Türkiye, there is no other option but to hope that the international court will not issue an arrest warrant against him for human rights violations and apartheid policies in the occupied territories."

The newspaper, noting that Türkiye sells weapons to Ukraine while maintaining good relations with Russia, stated, 'While Erdoğan continues to sell Baykar UAVs to Ukraine for offensive purposes, Russian oligarchs' yachts are docking in Turkish ports, and Russian gas continues to flow to Türkiye."







