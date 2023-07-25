ELON MUSK, ONCE AGAIN AT THE TOP OF THE WORLDS RICHEST LIST

 Contact Us
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reclaimed the title of "world's richest" by surpassing LVMH Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault.

Published July 25,2023
According to Forbes magazine's list of the world's richest people, Musk's net worth rose by 1.75% to $240.7 billion as of midday. The substantial surge in his wealth was largely fueled by the more than 2.5% increase in Tesla's shares.

LVMH's Chief Executive Officer Arnault, who owns Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Tiffany, had his wealth decline by over 1% to $234.9 billion.

Thus, Musk surpassed Arnault, securing the top spot once again on the list of the world's richest individuals.

Amazon's founder and former world's richest person, Jeff Bezos, ranked third with a fortune of $151.9 billion.

Following Bezos were Larry Ellison, the founder and former CEO of Oracle, with a wealth of $148.1 billion, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, with a net worth of $120.6 billion, and Warren Buffet, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, with a fortune of $117.3 billion.

Last year, Musk had acquired Twitter for $44 billion and recently changed the company's logo from a "bluebird" to an "X" while also directing the X.com domain to the site.