Protestor Salwan Momika outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, Thursday, July 20, 2023, where he plans to burn a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag. (AP File Photo)

Egypt summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires to condemn incidents where copies of the Koran have been burned, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Egypt informed the chargé d'affaires of its "strong condemnation and complete rejection ... of the unfortunate and repeated incidents of burning and abuse of copies of the Holy Koran," the statement added.