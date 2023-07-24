WAGNER GROUPS REBELLION AND ALLEGED AGREEMENT WITH BELARUS RAISES CONCERNS IN EUROPE

Russian mercenary unit Wagner, which gained much attention due to its operations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, initiated a rebellion against the Russian government in June. The incident, characterized by Russian President Vladimir Putin as an attempted coup, was quickly suppressed, and Wagner Group's leader, Prigozhin, took a step back with the mediation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The allegations of Wagner soldiers going to Belarus for a new restructuring have been frequently discussed. Belarusian President Lukashenko, who reportedly made an agreement with the Wagner Group, which is said to possess heavy weapons and a significant military force, made statements that would cause panic in Europe. During his meeting with Putin, Lukashenko pointed at Poland.

Putin and Lukashenko visited the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia, and then held a meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

In the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the relations with Belarus, stating, "All our plans are being implemented, and even at a better pace than expected. I would like to emphasize that both Russia and Belarus economies are in good shape. According to the latest data, Belarus's economic growth rate is expected to be 3.75 percent. This year looks promising for both Russia and Belarus, with a good growth trajectory. The plans for the construction of the Russia-Belarus Union State are being fully implemented."

Putin's statement was followed by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who mentioned the ongoing war in Ukraine and stated, "According to the US estimates, in the offensives that started on June 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' casualties have exceeded 26,000." Putin replied with "Even more" in response to Lukashenko's remarks. Continuing his speech after Putin's warning, Lukashenko said, "This situation shows that the war should be waged against the entire NATO bloc."

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko reminded Putin's recent statements about Poland's intention to annex parts of Ukraine's west and some regions of Belarus. Lukashenko said, "You said something very true in recent days. I brought you a map regarding the deployment of the Polish Armed Forces to the Union State's borders." He also mentioned that Poland has started to restore many weapons, including tanks, obtained from the United States.

Lukashenko announced that after the armed uprising in Russia, the Wagner fighters sent to Belarus requested permission to enter Poland. He said, "Maybe I shouldn't say this, but I will. Wagner mercenaries started pushing us, saying 'I want to go to the West. Let's take a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow.' Of course, as agreed, I am keeping them in the center of Belarus. I don't want to move them there because, to be realistic, their spirits are low. They know what's going on within the framework of the Union State."