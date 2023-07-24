Medvedev says Russia must choose ‘non-standard targets’ for strikes on Ukraine

Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Moscow must choose "non-standard targets" for its strikes on Ukraine.

"We need to choose non-standard targets for our strikes. Not only storage facilities, energy hubs and oil bases. There are other places where we are not yet expected. And where the effect will be very significant," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

He argued that Ukraine has been choosing "peaceful, civilian targets" for its strikes against Russia as it has failed to "achieve success in the course of the counteroffensive," which began last month.

"This means that informational victories are needed … Therefore, strikes on civilian targets are also acceptable," said Medvedev, who is known for making shocking or provocative statements.

Moscow launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine February last year.