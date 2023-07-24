Kremlin accuses Kyiv of 'deliberate attack' on Russian journalist, AFP reporter hurt

The Kremlin on Monday accused Kyiv of carrying out a "deliberate attack on journalists" in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, in which a reporter for the Russian state news agency RIA was killed.

Russia has launched a criminal probe into Rostislav Zhuravlev's death.

Separately, French news agency Agence France-Presse said one of its video correspondents had been injured in a drone attack while reporting at a Ukrainian artillery position.

The agency identified the reporter as Dylan Collins, a U.S. national who has reported extensively on the Ukraine conflict.

It said he sustained multiple shrapnel injuries near the eastern city of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces in May after months of battles. He was being treated in a nearby hospital.

The United Nations cultural arm UNESCO says that as of July 20, 12 journalists have died in Ukraine since the start of the conflict in February 2022.











