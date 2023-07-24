Italy hosts international development and migration conference to address Mediterranean region and Africa

Ankara advocates that addressing migration at its source requires putting an end to international injustice.

Türkiye emphasizes the necessity of improving the conditions in the countries of origin of irregular migrants, enabling their return to their home countries in a manner that respects human dignity, adheres to international standards, and is based on voluntary basis.

Türkiye believes that combating irregular migration extends beyond individual countries' capacity to determine their own destinies and thus engages in bilateral, regional, and global initiatives to tackle the issue. Collaborating with numerous national and international institutions, Ankara aims to work more effectively and efficiently in the fight against irregular migration.

Türkiye and its ally and strategic partner Italy are facing common challenges, with irregular migration and development being among the primary concerns.

In the conference that brought together significant stakeholders, sustainable solutions were discussed to combat irregular migration and address the root causes, aiming to find ways to halt migration at its source.

During the conference, the focus was on joint planning and implementation of projects in six key sectors: agriculture, energy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and water-hygiene, to effectively manage migration.

Additionally, discussions were held on combating human trafficking and promoting economic development through a new model of collaboration among states. The goal is to encourage cooperation and find innovative approaches to address the issues of irregular migration and promote economic growth.

The conference was attended by heads of state from the southern coast of the Mediterranean, leaders from the Middle East and Gulf countries, as well as representatives from European Union institutions and international financial institutions.

According to a statement from the Italian Prime Ministry, the conference was initiated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and is considered as an external policy initiative of Italy.

The main objective of the conference was to launch a multi-year process with concrete commitments from participating countries on issues of development and migration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Meloni during the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Vilnius, Lithuania.

During this meeting, migration was discussed as a significant topic, and the need for collaborative efforts to facilitate the resolution of the Libyan crisis was emphasized.

The conference aimed to address challenges related to irregular migration and development in the region and foster cooperation among the participating countries.