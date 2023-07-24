 Contact Us
Greta Thunberg faces charges of 'disobeying the police' during climate protest

Greta Thunberg faces charges of 'disobeying the police' during climate protest

Noted Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to face legal proceedings for "disobeying the police" during a climate protest in Malmö in June. As per statements from the Swedish Prosecution Authority's spokesperson, Annika Collin, and the prosecutors, Thunberg is accused of failing to comply with police orders to disperse from the protest site.

Published July 24,2023
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear before a judge on charges of "disobeying the police" during a climate protest she attended in Malmö in June.

According to a statement made by the spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, Annika Collin, and the prosecutors, Thunberg is accused of not complying with police orders to leave the scene during a protest in Malmö.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen, in an interview with the local newspaper Sydsvenskan, stated that the punishment for the offense of disobeying the police is usually a fine.

According to Sydsvenskan's report, Thunberg and other climate activists were arrested by the police on June 19 after blocking the road to the oil terminal at Malmö Port.