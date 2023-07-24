Greta Thunberg faces charges of 'disobeying the police' during climate protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear before a judge on charges of "disobeying the police" during a climate protest she attended in Malmö in June.

According to a statement made by the spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, Annika Collin, and the prosecutors, Thunberg is accused of not complying with police orders to leave the scene during a protest in Malmö.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen, in an interview with the local newspaper Sydsvenskan, stated that the punishment for the offense of disobeying the police is usually a fine.

According to Sydsvenskan's report, Thunberg and other climate activists were arrested by the police on June 19 after blocking the road to the oil terminal at Malmö Port.