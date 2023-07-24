French department on red alert for possible wildfires on Tuesday

France's southeastern department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed on red alert for potential wildfires on Tuesday, according to the country's weather authority, Meteo France.

The weather authority's map displayed regions with high wildfire risk, and Bouches-du-Rhone appeared in red alert status.

In addition, two neighboring departments, Vaucluse and Var, were marked as being on orange alert, signifying a high level of risk.

Authorities have implemented entry bans to forests in the early summer to prevent human-induced fires since nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by human activities.