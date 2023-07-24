Chinese firms sending Russia vast amounts of dual-use equipment: Report

China-based companies are supplying Russia with troves of badly-needed equipment that the Kremlin's forces can use on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a report published Monday.

That includes orders from Russian buyers for hundreds of thousands of bulletproof vests and helmets, commercial drones that enable ground forces to identify and dial-in targets, and thermal optic sights that enable fighters to shoot more accurately at night, the Politico news website reported.

The volume of protective vests and helmets sent from China is sufficient for the droves of Russian military service members that have been called up since President Vladimir Putin began his war in February 2022.

Collectively, the shipments "point to a China-sized loophole in the West's attempts to hobble Putin's war machine," Politico said.

The US and its international allies have sought to restrict Russia's ability to wage its now 17-month war against Ukraine, including via efforts to restrict its access to what are known as "dual use technologies," or equipment that can be used for either civilian or military purposes.

That includes the kind of gear covered in the report from Politico, which based its reporting on official customs data.

The records indicate Russia has imported over $100 million in drones from China so far in 2023, which is 30 times more than the amount imported by Ukraine. Russian imports of ceramics, which are a key part of the base components used to make bulletproof vests, have jumped 69% this year, surpassing $225 million, Politico said.

The sales have so far not violated any red lines established by the US and its allies that would trigger additional sanctions on China.

Politico's investigation into the buyers of much of the hardware found apparent front companies, some of whom did not appear to have verifiable methods of contact. For those that were able to be reached for comment, all denied that their purchases were later sold to the Russian military.

That could be due to fear that the firms could be subject to international sanctions if it becomes known that they are assisting Putin's war as happened with Russian firm Tekhkrim in March following another report from Politico that alleged it was importing assault rifles from China.