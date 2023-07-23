News World Rainstorms hit northern Bulgaria as another heatwave looms

Bulgaria has been hit by storms ahead of the latest heatwave set to hit the country.



Heavy winds, rainstorms and hailstorms ravaged the north-west of the Balkan country on Sunday night, according to reports in Bulgarian media. Roofs were damaged in several towns and fallen trees blocked roads or damaged parked cars.



Firefighters and volunteers cleared the highway leading to the Vrška Chuka border crossing to Serbia.



After several hot days with temperatures reaching about 40 degrees, the storms brought some cooler weather to northern Bulgaria.



It is not the only country battling heatwaves, with Italy and Spain experiencing sweltering temperatures and Greece battling wildfires caused by hot, dry weather.



But for the southern regions of Bulgaria, heat warnings remained in effect on Sunday. In areas along the border with Greece, temperatures of up to 38 degrees were expected.



According to Bulgarian meteorologists, another heatwave is expected in the coming days with temperatures forecast to rise above 40 degrees.





























