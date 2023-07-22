Ukraine drone attack on Crimea caused 'detonation of ammo depot': authorities

A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow-annexed Crimea caused the "detonation" of an ammunition depot Saturday, the Moscow-installed leader of the peninsula said, ordering the evacuation of people living within five kilometres of the attack and halting rail traffic.

"As a result of an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, there was a detonation at an ammunition depot," official Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram. "A decision was taken to evacuate people (living) within five kilometres" of the zone, he said, adding that: "To minimise risks, it was also decided to halt rail traffic on Crimean railways."

Aksyonov that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.







